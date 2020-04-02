Orlando man killed when pickup swerves to miss pedestrian, hits SUV head-on

A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed early Wednesday when a pickup truck swerved to avoid a pedestrian and struck a vehicle head-on in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Courtney Bradley, 36, died in the wreck, which happened around 5 a.m. on Valencia College Lane at Mendham Boulveard.

The FHP said a 38-year-old Orlando man was driving a 1997 Ford pickup when a pedestrian walked into his path. The driver swerved into another lane and struck a 2004 Chrysler SUV head-on, the FHP said.

The drivers of the SUV and pickup suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Bradley, a passenger in the SUV, was taken to Orlando Health and later died, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.