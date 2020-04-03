Florida man killed when hot asphalt pours into SUV during I-95 crash

A 27-year-old Florida man was killed Thursday night in a crash involving an asphalt truck on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Austin Dry, of Cape Coral, died in the wreck, which happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 265.

According to the FHP, Dry was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav4 north on I-95 when he changed lanes and crashed into the truck, which was hauling hot asphalt.

The truck driver, a 45-year-old Deltona man, swerved to avoid the SUV, and the truck overturned, spilling hot asphalt into the Rav4 and two lanes of I-95, troopers said.

The FHP said Dry died at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the FHP said.