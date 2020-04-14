Sanford man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Georgia man, woman

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Georgia man and his passenger, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Korey Farley, 28, was driving a Kia Sorento north on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Monday night when he slammed into the back of a Ford F-150 pickup truck being driven by 54-year-old Joseph Ledlow, according to a crash report.

The impact caused Ledlow to lose control of the truck and flip into a ditch, the report said. Ledlow and his 64-year-old passenger, Jane Ledlow, both of Tifton, Georgia, died at the scene, troopers said.

Farley fled northbound on I-75 and was later found by troopers at a gas station on State Road 6, according to the report.

He was taken into custody and transported to Lake City Medical Center before being booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, the report said. Troopers said alcohol may have played a role in the crash but test results are still pending.

Additional charges against Farley are also pending, according to the Highway Patrol.