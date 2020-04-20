Can you turn right on red from outside turn lane?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Beth, of Sanford, asked, “Is it legal to turn right on red when there are two dedicated turn lanes?”

“Turning right on a red light all depends on the driver and the signage at the intersection,” Trooper Steve said.

Beth submitted a picture of U.S. 17-92 and Weldon Boulevard.

“At this intersection, there are two right turn lanes controlled by a traffic light,” Trooper Steve said. “Next to the traffic lights there is a sign that says, ‘Right on red after stop.’ This would allow you to make a right turn on a red traffic signal after making a complete stop from either turn lane.”

There are similar intersections where this would not be allowed. A similar setup in the Sanford/Lake Mary area is found eastbound on SR-46A approaching Rinehart Road.

“The difference here is if you were attempting to make a right and travel on southbound Rinehart Road it would only be allowed from the right turn lane and not the left,” Trooper Steve said. “Because at this intersection there is a sign that says right turn only from right lane.”