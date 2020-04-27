30-year-old passenger killed in Ocala crash

OCALA, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 30-year-old Ocala man dead, according to police.

Ocala police said Jeffery Robinson was the passenger in a crash that took place Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Northeast 28th Street.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. Authorities are still investigating whether speed or alcohol may have been factors and said more information will be released once the investigation is concluded.

No other details were immediately available.

