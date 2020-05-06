73ºF

Fatal crash closes I-95 in Flagler County

Wreck reported near Matanzas Woods Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

PALM COAST, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of I-95 in Flagler County.

The wreck was reported Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Matanzas Woods Parkway in Palm Coast.

I-95 was closed in both directions in the area, but northbound lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Details about the crash have not been released.

