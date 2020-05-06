Fatal crash closes I-95 in Flagler County
Wreck reported near Matanzas Woods Parkway
PALM COAST, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of I-95 in Flagler County.
The wreck was reported Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Matanzas Woods Parkway in Palm Coast.
I-95 was closed in both directions in the area, but northbound lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
Details about the crash have not been released.
All 3 lanes northbound are now open #FCSOTRAFFIC https://t.co/VSMQ4GShSs— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) May 6, 2020
