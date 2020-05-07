2 teens ejected, 1 killed in Marion County rollover crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was killed and 16-year-old boy was injured late Wednesday in a rollover crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 10:20 p.m. on U.S. 301 at 144th Place Road in Summerfield.

The FHP said the older teen was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed on U.S. 301 and failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the road, and the driver overcorrected, causing the pickup to overturn several times, according to troopers.

Both Summerfield teens were ejected from the truck, troopers said. They were not wearing seat belts, according to an FHP report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. The passenger was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment, the FHP said.

Their names have not been released.