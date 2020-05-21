Driver seriously injured in Ocala crash involving pickup truck

OCALA, Fla. – A driver is seriously injured after a crash involving a pickup truck in Ocala, according to officials.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews said they were called to the scene of the crash near the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and North Pine Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Crews with the Ocala Fire Rescue Department, along with help from Marion County Fire Rescue and the Ocala Police Department, had to remove the driver from the passenger’s side of a sedan involved in the crash after they became trapped.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert, officials said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The occupants of the pickup truck were not treated for any injuries, crews said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or whether anyone will face charges.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.