Possible sinkhole shuts down southbound A1A in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A possible sinkhole is causing traffic to be rerouted in an area of Flagler County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the hole opened up Tuesday on State Road A1A.

Southbound A1A was shut down at South 13th Street and traffic was being diverted onto South Central Avenue, sheriff’s office officials said in a tweet.

Southbound A1A is shut down at South 13th St and traffic is being diverted on to S Central Ave due to a sinkhole on A1A. #fcsotraffic — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) June 9, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

