Possible sinkhole shuts down southbound A1A in Flagler County

SB A1A closed at South 13th Street, deputies say

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A possible sinkhole is causing traffic to be rerouted in an area of Flagler County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the hole opened up Tuesday on State Road A1A.

Southbound A1A was shut down at South 13th Street and traffic was being diverted onto South Central Avenue, sheriff’s office officials said in a tweet.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

