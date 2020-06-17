Florida bridge at ‘risk of an imminent collapse’

STUART, Fla. – A Florida bridge has been closed because it is at “risk of an imminent collapse,” according to TCPalm.com.

The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, and Dixie Highway, which runs under it, were both closed Wednesday due to a huge crack on the south side of the bridge.

The Coast Guard began warning boaters via scanners just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“All stations, all stations, this is United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear on the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse break,” the message blared.

A safety zone has been established to stop all commercial martitime traffic from going under the bridge.

#BREAKING the @USCG has established a #safetyzone stopping any commercial maritime traffic from transiting under the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Fla. The #USCG is working w/ @MyFDOT & other local agencies in the area for the bridge closure.#Ready, #Relevant, #Responsive — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 17, 2020

The Florida Department of Transportation said southbound lanes on the bridge have been closed to traffic. The northbound lanes have been split into a single lane for northbound motorists and another lane for southbound motorists.

The Stuart Police Department warned drivers to avoid the area.

“What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and it’s safety at that time. We immediately out of caution closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everyone,” said Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department.

Stuart police also posted a message on its Facebook page.

"The Roosevelt Bridge southbound lanes will be closed until further notice to complete necessary repairs.

"Northbound lanes are split to accommodate one northbound lane and one southbound traffic lane. The Old Roosevelt Bridge on Dixie Highway is also closed at this time.

"We expect heavy traffic delays during the morning commute and recommend avoiding this area. Please consider traveling on Hutchinson Island, Palm City, or Sewalls Point to enter the City of Stuart from the north.

“We apologize for the delays, but the safety of all motorists and pedestrians is our priority. We will update this post as information becomes available.”