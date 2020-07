ORLANDO, Fla. – The driver of a BMW drove into the back of a truck carrying a cement pole on Kirkman Road sending the pole through their vehicle, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

OFD responded to the crash and extracted the driver from the car after the pole went through the car cab.

The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

While on scene, a firefighter assisting with the extraction was injured and taken to AdventHealth Orlando, according to a spokesperson.