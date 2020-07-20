Here’s the proper following distance when driving in rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question Trooper Steve addressed is, “What is the proper following distance in the rain?”

“When it comes to proper following distance on the roads without rain, I always recommend a solid three seconds,” Trooper Steve said. “This gives you time to react to things that occur in front of you.”

He said when it’s raining, however, that rule needs to be adjusted.

“Simply add an extra two seconds to the original travel distance,” he said. “Five to six seconds between you and the rear of the car in front of you gives you the extra buffer for that ‘what if.‘”

Trooper Steve said driving in Central Florida can be a challenging mission, so being prepared and having the right mindset creates a successful trip.