DeLand man, 67, struck, killed while walking along road

21-year-old Deltona man uninjured in crash

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old DeLand man was struck and killed Sunday night while walking on the shoulder of a ramp to U.S. Highway 17-92, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 10:35 p.m. at State Road 472 and U.S. 17-92.

According to the FHP, a 21-year-old Deltona man was driving a car west on S.R. 472 to north U.S. 17-92 when the DeLand man entered the road.

The car struck the man, who was taken to AdventHealth Orange City, where he died, the FHP said.

The driver was not hurt, troopers said.

