When it comes to merging in traffic, here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question centers around merging.

“Merging is one of those things that I feel should be required when taking any type of driver’s license exam,” Trooper Steve said. “So many people mess up so many little things that if we all worked together, merging would be as simple as putting the car in drive."

Trooper Steve said if you’re a driver attempting to merge onto an highway where the speed limit is 60 mph or higher and you’re only getting up to about 40 mph and expecting to get into the lanes properly, then you’re contributing to the problem.

“On the complete flip-side if you’re one of the drivers who are already out there on the highway and see someone genuinely attempting to get up to speed but you speed up so that they can’t get in, well then you’re contributing to the problem,” he said.

Merge lanes are not a location to decide whether or not you are making the right choice in direction, he added.

“What I mean by that is if you are already merging, then you are dedicated to get on to whatever highway it is that you are getting onto,” Trooper Steve said. “Your only responsibility at that point is to ensure that you get up to speed. Failing to do so messes up the rest of what we call the ‘flow of traffic.‘”

We are all mergers in some sort of capacity, so why not cooperate with them when you are already out on your drive? You know how stressful it can be for someone to get onto the highway if others don’t cooperate, so why not be the less stress in someone’s day?

