Ambulance carrying patient struck by SUV in Ocala, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance was struck Monday afternoon while transporting a patient from another crash, officials said.

MCFR said Medic 66, which had its emergency lights and sirens activated, was struck by a mid-sized SUV at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 441 and Northwest 35th Street in Ocala.

The SUV hit the passenger side of the ambulance, sending all three crew members to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. They were treated and released.

The patient in the ambulance was transferred to Medic 54 and taken to a hospital.

“If you see the lights or hear the sirens of emergency vehicles, please yield,” MCFR posted on its Facebook page. “Lives are depending on it!”