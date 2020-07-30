Vehicle carrying 7 juveniles crashes into tree in Volusia County; 2 critically hurt

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two teens were critically injured early Thursday when a vehicle carrying seven juveniles crashed into a tree in Volusia County, deputies said.

The wreck was reported around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of West Halifax Avenue in Oak Hill.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a resident who lives nearby heard the crash and called 911.

Deputies said two of the seven juveniles were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. Those two were airlifted to a hospital, deputies said.

Two other victims were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.