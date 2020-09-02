Ocala woman killed in rollover crash

OCALA, Fla. – A 30-year-old Ocala woman was killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. on State Road 326, west of NE 40 Avenue Road.

The FHP said the woman was driving an SUV west at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve. The SUV left the road, and the woman overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel back across S.R. 326 before it overturned and struck a fence, troopers said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.