A man was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 5:14 p.m. on County Road 42.

The FHP said a van driven by a 57-year-old Ocala man was westbound on County Road 42 just east of SE 182nd Avenue Road when it hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue, an FHP report said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.