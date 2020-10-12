Ask Trooper Steve: Do verbal warnings go on your driving record?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

One News 6 viewer asked: “If you are pulled over and given a verbal or written warning does that warning go on your driving record?”

Here’s what Trooper Steve had to say:

To ease those traffic mind of yours, no written or verbal warnings do not affect your driving record in anyway. But you shouldn’t think you’re completely out of the woods.

Each agency keeps a server of constant information of activity conducted by their officers.

If you were given a warning by a trooper, then pulled over by another trooper, that trooper is going to see you were stopped before and given a warning.

Meaning this time could result in a ticket. Same would apply if it was deputy or officer. So don’t push your luck out there.

