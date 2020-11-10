Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after Fruitland Park crash

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital after colliding with a car Monday evening in Fruitland Park, police said.

The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Picciola Road.

Fruitland Park police said officers were called to the scene and the bicyclist was immediately taken to a local hospital before being flown to Shands Hospital for treatment. The age of the cyclist has not been released.

Police said no criminal charges are pending, but an investigation is ongoing.