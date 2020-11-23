Here’s why and when you will get a new Florida license plate in the mail

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A News 6 viewer recently submitted this question, “Why did I randomly get a new license plate in the mail?”

“Yes, 2020 has been filled with a bunch of weird things, including lots of scams that have come in the form of phone calls and our mail,” Trooper Steve said. “But if you happen to get a new license plate in the mail, I’m telling you now it’s not a scam.”

Florida statue 320.06(1)(b) details registration certificates, he said.

“Once you were issued a Florida license plate in your name, it is automatically replaced every 10 years,” Trooper Steve said. “This is not an option, nor something you need to request.”

No extra fees need to be paid by the registered recipient.

“If, of course, you received this in the mail and you have any questions, you can contact your local tax collector office and workers would be able to explain anything to you further,” Trooper Steve said.

