Crash at SR 417, Red Bug Lake Road blocking southbound lanes

Southbound traffic on State Road 417 in Seminole County was at a standstill Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported before 8 a.m. involving a truck and a sedan at Red Bug Lake Road, according to FHP. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, troopers said.

All southbound lanes were blocked.

Drivers are asked to exit at 434.