Crash at SR 417, Red Bug Lake Road blocking southbound lanes

State Road 417 crash on Dec. 21, 2020
State Road 417 crash on Dec. 21, 2020 (WKMG 2020)

Southbound traffic on State Road 417 in Seminole County was at a standstill Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported before 8 a.m. involving a truck and a sedan at Red Bug Lake Road, according to FHP. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, troopers said.

All southbound lanes were blocked.

Drivers are asked to exit at 434.

