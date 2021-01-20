Florida could become home to President Donald J. Trump Highway

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida could one day be home to the Trump Highway.

Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted Wednesday that he will sponsor an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

[TRENDING: Biden will move to reverse these Trump policies | Here’s how to register for COVID-19 vaccine | At least part-time residency required for vaccine in FL]

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest presidents in American history -- and our first Floridian president,” Sabatini tweeted.

Trump on Wednesday flew to Florida, where he will make Mar-a-Lago his home in Palm Beach, before Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

U.S. 27 runs from Miami to the Panhandle in Florida.

PROUD to propose this legislation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American history—and our first Floridian President!#MAGAhttps://t.co/Z7Wm4NA9o1 — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 20, 2021

Other roads have been named after politicians in Florida.

Florida’s Turnpike is officially known as the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, though it’s rarely called by the former president’s name.

The Orlando City Council also renamed a short section of Mission Road the Barack Obama Parkway in 2009.