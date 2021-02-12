79-year-old man struck, killed while crossing US 17-92 in Seminole County

A 79-year-old Fern Park man was struck and killed while trying to cross U.S. 17-92 Thursday night in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. near Lake of the Woods Boulevard in Fern Park.

The FHP said an SUV driven by a 56-year-old New York woman was traveling north on U.S. 17-92 and struck the man, who was not in a crosswalk.

The victim was taken to Orlando Health, where he died, troopers said.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, according to an FHP report.