79-year-old man struck, killed while crossing US 17-92 in Seminole County

Pedestrian was not in crosswalk, FHP says

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A 79-year-old Fern Park man was struck and killed while trying to cross U.S. 17-92 Thursday night in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. near Lake of the Woods Boulevard in Fern Park.

The FHP said an SUV driven by a 56-year-old New York woman was traveling north on U.S. 17-92 and struck the man, who was not in a crosswalk.

The victim was taken to Orlando Health, where he died, troopers said.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, according to an FHP report.

