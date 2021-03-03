Florida man walking on I-75 struck, killed; 3 others injured

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Florida man walking in a lane of I-75 in Marion County was struck and killed Tuesday night, leading to a chain-reaction crash that left three others injured, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fatal crash was reported at 7:40 p.m. on I-75 south at mile marker 358.5, north of State Road 326.

Troopers said the man was walking in the left lane of southbound I-75 when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The SUV was then hit from behind by a car, which was hit by a tractor-trailer, the FHP said.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, and a passenger, a Kissimmee woman, was critically injured, the FHP report stated.

The car driver, a 32-year-old Ocala woman, also suffered critical injuries, the FHP said.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt.

It’s not known why the man was walking on the interstate.