Is it legal to walk on toll roads in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question Trooper Steve addressed was, “Is it against the law to walk on limited access highways?”

“Have you ever been out for a nice walk and thought to yourself, ‘Let me head out to the highway?’ Probably not, and there’s probably good reason why you decided not to do that,” Trooper Steve said. “Not only is it probably the worst place to walk as a pedestrian, but it’s also against the law.”

Expressways, highways and limited access highways are prohibited from any type of pedestrian traffic in Florida.

“This would also include bicyclists and any type of pedestrians being transported by animals,” Trooper Steve said. “Yes, Florida law even covers a pedestrian operating on horseback.”

What about the argument that you have the right to travel as a pedestrian.

“Now in no case am I arguing this fact, but what I am saying is that you have to limit your pedestrian traveling to sidewalks and local areas,” he said. “All highways have a speed limit of 50 mph or greater and traveling out there is extremely unsafe for any type of pedestrian travel.”

Walking on toll roads is a traffic violation and you can be cited by law enforcement.