Leesburg man, woman killed in Lake County crash

Double fatal wreck investigated at US-27 and Vineyard Way

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman, ages 76 and 72, were killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle Lake County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal wreck was reported at 3 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and Vineyard Way.

The FHP said the man and woman, both of Leesburg, were traveling east in a car on Vineyard Way when the man turned into the direct path of a pickup truck, which was northbound on U.S. 27.

The front of the pickup struck the left side of the car, killing the man and woman, the FHP said.

The driver of the pickup, a 20-year-old Oklahoma man, suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.

All three people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

