US-192 reopens in Kissimmee amid ongoing death investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A major roadway was closed Monday morning in Kissimmee due to a death investigation involving a train, officials said.

U.S. Highway 192 was closed from Orange Blossom Trail to Michigan Street because of a blocked freight train.

The medical examiner was called to the scene, but details about the incident have not been released.

The tracks on which the incident occurred are also used for SunRail, which tweeted about cancelations.

“Trains P313 SB is canceled. P304 NB is canceled between Tupperware & DeBary due to police activity. A Bus Bridge will be implemented between Tupperware and Kissimmee. All other trains are on time,” SunRail said in the tweet.

U.S. 192 reopened around 8:30 a.m.

Medical Examiner on scene in #Kissimmee

- Train stopped blocking several streets

- US-192 also closed between OBT and Michigan pic.twitter.com/xbAcP7cnsI — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 13, 2021