Hit-and-run on I-95 in Volusia leaves newlywed driver with life-threatening injuries

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol continues to search for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Volusia County that left a newlywed driver with life-threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday night on southbound I-95 at LPGA Boulevard near Daytona Beach.

The FHP said a couple from Tennessee was on their honeymoon in Florida when a white Dodge Charger merged onto I-95 and collided with their vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the overturned vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to troopers. The FHP did not specify whether the driver was the bride or groom.

The driver of the Charger, which should have damage to its left front side, did not stop, the FHP said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Charger or its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS.