68-year-old woman killed in crash with boat in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Ocklawaha woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 5 p.m. on County Road 464C near SE 99th Place.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said the woman was driving a van north on C.R. 464C and traveled into the southbound lane, striking a boat that was being pulled by a pickup truck.

The van left the road, struck a fence and tree and overturned, the FHP said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

Two Ocala men in the pickup, 63 and 82 years old, were not injured, troopers said.