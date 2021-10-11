Partly Cloudy icon
70º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

68-year-old woman killed in crash with boat in Marion County

Van veers into wrong lane on CR-464C, strikes boat

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Marion County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Photo does not have a caption

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Ocklawaha woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 5 p.m. on County Road 464C near SE 99th Place.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said the woman was driving a van north on C.R. 464C and traveled into the southbound lane, striking a boat that was being pulled by a pickup truck.

The van left the road, struck a fence and tree and overturned, the FHP said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

Two Ocala men in the pickup, 63 and 82 years old, were not injured, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email