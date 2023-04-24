Can you be too old for a learner’s permit?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Is there such thing as being too old for a learner’s permit in Florida?”

Florida requires any driver under the age of 18 to start with a learner’s permit prior to receiving their driver’s license. Anyone over the age of 18 does not need to test for a learner’s permit and can simply test for their driver’s license.

This brings us to the question at hand, “Can you be too old to be issued a learner’s permit?”

“The simple answer is no, but let me explain further why this question was presented,” Trooper Steve said.

Carol, of Orlando, explained that she has a friend older than 40 who recently had eye surgery. This person had never received a driver’s license previously and, after having vision correction surgery, wants to learn how to operate a motor vehicle.

This person also wants to start with a learner’s permit.

“I have to commend this person because I know nobody who would want to take this extra step,” Trooper Steve said.

If this person over the age of 40 specifically wanted the learner’s permit, they would simply have to go in to their local driver’s license office and explain the situation. This information would not be listed on the website because after the age of 18, the majority of drivers want a driver’s license.

Something to keep in mind, although this future driver is over the age of 18 and asking for a learner’s permit, they would have to abide by all rules concerning that learner’s permit, outside the driving time restrictions.