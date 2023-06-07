84º

LIVE

Traffic

Crash closes US 441 in Tavares, police say

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 closed at Huffstetler Drive

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Tavares, Lake County, Crash, Traffic, Traffic News
Crash shuts down busy Lake County road (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

TAVARES, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that has the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 shut down in Lake County, according to a news release.

Tavares police said the crash involves two vehicles, and the road closure is at the traffic light at Huffstetler Drive.

According to the release, one vehicle crashed into an electrical box, and SECO Energy is on the scene to assess the damage.

[TRENDING: Woman arrested in fatal feud shooting | Peeping panther | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said parties from both vehicles appear to be in critical condition, and traffic homicide investigators are on the scene as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email