Crash closes US 441 in Tavares, police say

TAVARES, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that has the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 shut down in Lake County, according to a news release.

Tavares police said the crash involves two vehicles, and the road closure is at the traffic light at Huffstetler Drive.

According to the release, one vehicle crashed into an electrical box, and SECO Energy is on the scene to assess the damage.

Police said parties from both vehicles appear to be in critical condition, and traffic homicide investigators are on the scene as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

