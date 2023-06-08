Natural gas line leak blocks road near Sanford

The gas line was hit outside on S Sylvan Lake Drive, fire officials said.

SANFORD, Fla. – A natural gas line leak blocked a road near Sanford Thursday morning, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The gas line was hit outside on S Sylvan Lake Drive, fire officials said.

Crews responded to stop the leak and are reportedly waiting on a utility company to repair it.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Happening now: Natural gas line hit outside on S Sylvan Lake Dr in Sanford. Squad 2 stopped leak and crews currently waiting on utility company to repair. Road is blocked. pic.twitter.com/EP6LCbxxVR — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) June 8, 2023

