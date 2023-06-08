76º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Natural gas line leak blocks road near Sanford

Gas line hit on S Sylvan Lake Drive, fire officials say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sanford, Seminole County, Traffic
The gas line was hit outside on S Sylvan Lake Drive, fire officials said. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SANFORD, Fla. – A natural gas line leak blocked a road near Sanford Thursday morning, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The gas line was hit outside on S Sylvan Lake Drive, fire officials said.

Crews responded to stop the leak and are reportedly waiting on a utility company to repair it.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email