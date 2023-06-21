What The Honk: Medians are not meant for off-roading

ORLANDO, Fla. – OK, my goal is to outdo you guys in finding Honks while driving Results-1, but right now y’all are killing it.

A Mini Cooper in a cart coop. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now I’m not sure if this was done on purpose or just for fun either way, but it’s definitely a HONK. I love the writing on the windshield: “actual size.“

I’ve never been completely sure why the shopping carts need a covered overhang, but either way, they are there for the carts so find your Mini another place to park.

A scooter carrying a bike. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The only thing this guy has going for him is the fact that he has a full-face helmet on. The weight distribution on the scooter does not look even and with one wrong turn, this guy is going to be touching the ground.

Not recommended to transport heavy equipment on your tiny scooter.

They say things are bigger in Texas. I’m just not sure how bigger the median would need to be here for the driver not to drive over it.

Obviously, this pickup truck thinks he’s off-road. An easy right turn at the traffic light would avoid driving over positive structural devices.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk, or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

