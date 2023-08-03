Taylor Swift coming back to Florida with The Eras Tour. Here’s when and where

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Swift's upcoming shows in France on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. An explanation wasnt immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmasters French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

MIAMI – Taylor Swift is bringing her record-breaking The Eras Tour to South Florida, the superstar announced Thursday.

Swifties in South Florida will be able to catch the concert in Miami on Oct. 18, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 in 2024.

Swift will also make stops next year in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

Gracie Abrams will be her opening act.

The popular Eras Tour has already broken records. Swift’s opening night show in Glendale, Arizona, broke the record for the most-attended concert by a female artist in U.S. history with 69,000 fans in attendance.

Ticketmaster also confirmed that Swift broke the record for the most tickets sold in one day – over 2 million, and had the most fans register for a verified presale – 3.5 million.

Last month, it was also reported that The Eras Tour was set to earn a record-breaking $1 billion in sales.

Verified fan registration for all 2024 shows is now open, but will only be open through Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT. Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.

Swift performed in Tampa in April.