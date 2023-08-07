WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol delivers supplies to Mollie Rae Elementary School

PINE HILLS, Fla. – We here at News 6 are really big on Getting Results for the community. Many of our newsroom members and station staff are parents, so we get how expensive it can be getting children everything they need for a successful school year.

We also are friends with, know, and support many teachers in Central Florida and we know they face an uphill battle when it comes to making sure their students have all the supplies and materials they need to succeed in the classroom.

So, we decided to do our part and put together a little News 6 station school supply drive to get some supplies together to give local kids and teachers a head start.

To figure out where we wanted to send these donations, we reached out to our friends at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. They have their Walt Disney World Clubhouse right near Mollie Ray Elementary School in Pine Hills, and let us know the families in that area could use a little extra help.

According to the Florida Department of Education, Mollie Ray is a C school for the 2021-2022 school year, with more than 400 students. We checked in with principal Nathaniel Stephens, who let us know what supplies those students needed the most, and all of my News 6 co-workers and I got to work.

There’s nothing we love more than Getting Results for people in our community and, of course, I love an excuse to pack up Results-1 with supplies to bring smiles to local children and teachers.

