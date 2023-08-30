WATCH LIVE at 8:20 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol navigates Orlando-area roads as Idalia lashes Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia is bringing strong weather conditions to Central Florida on Wednesday.

Trooper Steve On Patrol is carefully navigating the streets in Results-1 as the storm brings lashing rain and gusty winds to the region.

Idalia targeted the Big Bend region of the state, but the storm’s outer bands reached the Orlando area starting Tuesday.

The storm will be well away from Florida later Wednesday.

Ride along with Trooper Steve as he discusses how to drive safely in dangerous conditions.