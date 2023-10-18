WATCH LIVE: Polk County sheriff announces arrest in road rage shooting that killed Altamonte Springs man

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a deadly road rage shooting on an I-4 off-ramp that killed an Altamonte Springs man, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the I-4 ramp to Highway 27.

The victim, Kevin Berry, was heading to work in Polk County when he was shot, deputies said. He was taken to the hospital in “grave” condition and died on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

A witness told deputies that a dark-colored car and Berry’s white Dodge pickup truck were driving around each other aggressively. Deputies said the witness reported that the two vehicles were moving back and forth between lanes on the off-ramp and then stopped.

Berry’s body was found next to his pickup, officials said.

The suspected shooter’s name has not been released.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide an update at 12:30 p.m. during a news conference. News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: