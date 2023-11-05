FHP looking for info on person, vehicle involved in fatal Osceola County hit-and-run

The FHP is looking for information about the person and vehicle possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced that they are looking for the person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Osceola County on Oct. 30.

Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Westside Boulevard.

According to a crash report, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking across Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. The pedestrian, only described as being a man, was not in a marked crosswalk.

The impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown in front of another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima, troopers said. FHP said a witness reported the pedestrian may have been hit by other vehicles after being hit by the Nissan.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers announced on Sunday that a witness observed the crash and took a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. The witness states that the unknown make and model, white extended cab pick-up truck turned into a gas station after the crash.

Investigators were able to obtain video that shows the suspect at the gas station, according to FHP.

Troopers said the suspect’s vehicle would have minor damage to the front right.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 OR CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

