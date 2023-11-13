Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday? So are 55.4 million others

OVIEDO, Fla. – If you’re planning to travel for Thanksgiving, prepare for a busy week on the road and in the skies.

AAA on Sunday released its travel forecast for the upcoming holiday travel period, estimating that 55.4 million Americans will travel next week, an increase of 2.3% over last year. Most people will drive to their destinations for Thanksgiving, the travel agency said.

According to AAA, travel demand has been strong all year. The group says 49 million people are expected to get behind the wheel next week and 4.7 million are expected to fly.

The holiday travel forecast comes as Florida gas prices have dipped again after rising unexpectedly last week.

The state average last Monday was $3.16 per gallon before reaching $3.23 two days later.

Though AAA said the jump at the pump was short-lived by the time the weekend came around and oil prices are now at multi-month lows, which should help keep gas prices low through the holidays.

On Monday, the state average for regular gas in Florida is $3.19 a gallon.

AAA is set to reveal more details about Thanksgiving travel Monday. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.