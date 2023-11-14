WILD VIDEO: Couple accused in car burglaries crashes while fleeing Florida deputies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman accused in multiple car burglaries fled deputies early Monday in a Polk County neighborhood, crashing into a parked car at a high rate of speed before being taken into custody, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects, 37-year-old Timothy Allen Hogue and 31-year-old Rebecca Kozub, were spotted around 3:30 a.m. in the Preservation Pointe neighborhood off County Road 547.

Deputies said the couple was seen trying to get into multiple cars in the neighborhood. Their vehicle, a white 2006 Cadillac CTS, was then spotted heading toward the only exit in the neighborhood.

“After the suspect’s white 2006 Cadillac CTS was spotted by a deputy, a traffic stop was attempted, but the Cadillac sped away into the neighborhood. The deputy did not pursue due to there being only one way in and out of the subdivision,” the sheriff’s office said.

Video shows the Cadillac speeding down the residential street and crashing into a parked vehicle before driving off.

Eventually, deputies were able to pull the two from the smoking vehicle.

“Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous. It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a release. “It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes.’”

Hogue admitted to deputies that he and Kozub committed the burglaries and said it was Kozub’s idea, according to the sheriff’s office. He said he fled deputies because he “just freaked out,” a release said.

Deputies said Hogue faces multiple charges, including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felony petit theft and conspiracy to commit burglary. Charges are pending against Kozub.

Watch the video below: