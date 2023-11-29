Central Florida wakes up to coldest day of season. Check out your roller coaster forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is officially the coldest morning of the season, with wake-up temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s across Central Florida.

North winds are producing wind chills in the mid-30s across portions of northern Lake, Volusia and Marion counties. These areas also could see some patchy frost. Brevard County remains a bit warmer.

Temperatures will warm nicely Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs are forecast to range from the low to mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

Expect another chilly night and morning, with Thursday wake-up temperatures dipping back into the 30s and 40s.

Low temps

Warmth returns over the next few days as winds begin to shift off the ocean by Friday and into the weekend. This shift will modify our dry and cool air into a more tropical environment.

Temperatures will warm to near normal highs in the mid-70s, with the return of the mid-80s possible by the weekend.

Our next front will begin to approach north Florida by the weekend. Isolated storms will be possible during the afternoons. Models are in fairly good agreement that the cold front will slide through our area Monday, ushering in another dry and cool stretch early next week.

Orlando almanac

Average High: 76

Average Low: 56

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Temps this week