These Florida spots are better in the winter. A couple are closer than you think

ORLANDO, Fla. – As cold weather finally arrives in Florida, take a closer look at five town that are better in the winter, according to Southern Living.

As the threat of hurricanes subside, the humidity eases and temperatures drop to a comfortable level, these towns excel at showing off in the winter.

1. Delray Beach

Coming in at the top of the list is this oceanside town located between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on the southeast coast of the state.

Delray Beach started out as a small farming village and it’s population has grown to nearly 70,000 residents, according to the city’s website.

It boasts a vibrant downtown community that Southern Living describes as “buzzing from morning ‘til night with boutiques, galleries, restaurants, cafés, bars, and even a food hall.”

Open beaches in Boca and Delray are an oasis for South Floridians

2. Marco Island

The city website for Marco Island describes a “sun-drenched jewel on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico” in southwest Florida.

The mild winter temperatures makes for a great time to explore the water and beaches and “the quiet mangroves of the Ten Thousand Islands,” according to Southern Living.

Marco Island is also a great place for bird watching with the nearby spots that are part of the Great Florida Birding Trail which include:

22. Everglades National Park (Florida)1,077,427 visitors (National Park Service)

3. Crystal River

Crystal River is in Citrus County, which is dubbed as the “Manatee Capital of the World,” and it is one of the only places in Florida where you can swim with the adorable sea cows, according to Discover Crystal River.

Cooler temperatures make this area a perfect place to see manatees as they migrate from the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico to natural springs in Florida during the winter months.

Tripadvisors' No. 3 experience in the United States is 'Swim with the Manatees Includes In-Water Guide and Photographer' in Crystal River, Florida. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

4. Mount Dora

Coming in in fourth place is the one Central Florida city on the list.

Visit Florida described Mount Dora as a laid-back, relaxing getaway just an hour from Orlando, offers the pleasures of Old Florida country living.”

Quiet country inns, shops, an old railroad station, and a host of dining options all are within steps of each other.

Located in Lake County, this quaint, lakeside city is home to around 13,000 residents and retains its small-town feel despite Florida’s population influx.

Mount Dora officials recently have discussed balancing growth with the preservation of the city’s history as new residents continue to move into the Central Florida area.

5. St. Augustine

Rounding out the top five is the “nation’s oldest city” which has a little bit of everything, including a “quaint feel, and boasts a big appeal,” according to Visit St. Augustine.

Mild winter months make it a breeze to walk the narrow lanes through the city, visit the many museums and visit historic landmarks like Castillo de San Marcos, the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse and Ponce de Leon’s “Fountain of Youth.

St. Augustine’s old-world charm is an ideal spot to explore and is located 50 miles south of the Jacksonville International Airport and 55 miles north of Daytona Beach.