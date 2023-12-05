69º
Overturned tractor-trailer slowing traffic on I-75 in Marion County

Crash happened about 2 miles south of CR-326 near mile marker 356

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays for southbound Interstate 75 in Marion County (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays for southbound Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around noon on the interstate about two miles couth of County Road 326 near mile marker 356.

According to a news release, the tractor-trailer crashed and overturned on the west shoulder and spilled cases of antifreeze.

Troopers said one person was transported to the hospital, but did not release any additional information.

Troopers said as of 3:30 p.m., the tractor-trailer has been “up righted” but the debris cleanup will take several more hours. Southbound traffic remains heave and slow.

