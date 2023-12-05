Overturned tractor-trailer slowing traffic on I-75 in Marion County

An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays for southbound Interstate 75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays for southbound Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around noon on the interstate about two miles couth of County Road 326 near mile marker 356.

According to a news release, the tractor-trailer crashed and overturned on the west shoulder and spilled cases of antifreeze.

Troopers said one person was transported to the hospital, but did not release any additional information.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Troopers said as of 3:30 p.m., the tractor-trailer has been “up righted” but the debris cleanup will take several more hours. Southbound traffic remains heave and slow.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: