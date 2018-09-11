3 dead in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

KENANSVILLE, Fla. - Three people were killed early Tuesday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Kenansville, about 30 miles south of Kissimmee. Southbound lanes are shut down at U.S. Highway 192, where drivers are being forced to exit.

Others may have been injured in the crash. Details about the victims have not been released.

The FHP said a tractor-trailer and an SUV were involved in the wreck.

Video from a traffic camera shows a FedEx semi on the side of the road near mile marker 217.

Traffic is backed up on U.S. 192, where another crash happened while traffic was being re-routed, officials said.

Drivers can take U.S. 192 east through St. Cloud to U.S. 441 south to get back to the Turnpike.

A fatal crash has the SB Turnpike shutdown at MM 217. These are the delays happening in Osceola County as traffic is being diverted off at US-192. Live updates this morning on #News6. pic.twitter.com/RYGqDk3uXh — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 11, 2018

HAPPENING NOW/FATAL CRASH

ALL SB LANES OF TURNPIKE SHUTDOWN

*******************

SB Turnpike x 217MM



ALL southbound traffic MUST exit at US-192(Exit 244). MAJOR DETOUR:

Travel east on US-192 through St Cloud then south on US-441 pic.twitter.com/yxOCKPCtzX — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 11, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.