3 dead in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

Big rig, SUV collide in southbound lanes near Kenansville

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

KENANSVILLE, Fla. - Three people were killed early Tuesday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Kenansville, about 30 miles south of Kissimmee. Southbound lanes are shut down at U.S. Highway 192, where drivers are being forced to exit.

Others may have been injured in the crash. Details about the victims have not been released.

The FHP said a tractor-trailer and an SUV were involved in the wreck.

Video from a traffic camera shows a FedEx semi on the side of the road near mile marker 217.

Traffic is backed up on U.S. 192, where another crash happened while traffic was being re-routed, officials said.

Drivers can take U.S. 192 east through St. Cloud to U.S. 441 south to get back to the Turnpike.

