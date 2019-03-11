3-vehicle crash reported in front of Deltona school

DELTONA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred in front of a school in Deltona.

The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. Monday outside Pine Ridge High School at 926 Howland Blvd.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Roads are closed in the area, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Traffic is shut down in the area of Pine Ridge HS in @CityofDeltona after a crash involving 3 vehicles shortly before 7 a.m. We're working the crash now and will post more info when we can release it. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 11, 2019

A chaplain has arrived on scene at the serious crash outside Pine Ridge High School. That could indicate that a fatality is involved, but no official word from @VolusiaSheriff. https://t.co/Jw2bh14QKx pic.twitter.com/65MXzVeFLv — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) March 11, 2019

