Traffic

3-vehicle crash reported in front of Deltona school

Wreck investigated at Pine Ridge High School

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

DELTONA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred in front of a school in Deltona.

The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. Monday outside Pine Ridge High School at 926 Howland Blvd.

More Traffic Headlines

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Roads are closed in the area, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.