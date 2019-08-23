3-year-old lying in Marion County road struck in hit-and-run, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old lying in a Marion County road early Friday was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Jase Nichols, of Ocala, was taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville after the crash, which was reported at 1:45 a.m. on NE Jacksonville Road near NE 77th Street.

According to the FHP, Jase was lying in the road for an unknown reason when a witness stopped to check on him.

A gold-colored Chevrolet passenger vehicle then drove by, and the witness said he got out of the way, according to troopers. The vehicle, possibly a Malibu, then struck Jase, and the driver didn't stop, the FHP said.

The witness described the driver as a woman in her 30s who had dirty blonde hair and wore glasses, the FHP said.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call the FHP at 800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-369-6880.

