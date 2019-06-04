4 hurt when car slams into Casselberry overpass

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Four people were injured -- two critically -- early Tuesday when a car crashed into an overpass in Casselberry, according to police.

The crash was reported on State Road 436 at Red Bug Lake Road.

Police said a white sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck the overpass.

The driver and front-seat passenger suffered critical injuries, according to police. The other passengers suffered minor injuries.

S.R. 436 was shut down at Red Bug Lake Road, but traffic was later getting by in one lane.

No other details have been released.

