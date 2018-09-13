5 things you need to know about more I-4 construction

ORLANDO, Fla. - Buckle up, drivers. More construction is coming soon to I-4.

Developers showed off their plans Wednesday to expand the 21-mile stretch of construction on the interstate in a project they are calling "I-4 Beyond The Ultimate".

The I-4 overhaul currently focuses west of Kirkman Road in Orange County to east of State Road 434 in Seminole County. The new phase of construction would extend the work from S.R. 434 in Longwood, into Volusia County.

"This is a much smaller improvement project," said David Parks, I-4 Beyond The Ultimate public information officer, "This is designed to help when drivers are leaving the express lanes in the downtown areas and transition into Seminole County."

Here are five things you need to know about the "I-4 Beyond The Ultimate."

Construction would include adding an additional eastbound lane of traffic from State Road 434 to west of Lake Mary Boulevard. The plans include reconstructing the E.E. Williamson Road overpass, but that does NOT include a new access point to I-4. Drivers will still need to get on the interstate from State Road 434 or Lake Mary Boulevard. Work on "I-4 Beyond The Ultimate" could begin by late 2019 or early 2020. The plan is to have it completed around the same time as the "I-4 Ultimate" overhaul. The construction cost comes out to $24 million dollars. That is compared to the $2.3 billion spent on the initial overhaul from Sand Lake Road to State Road 434. This portion of construction would not include express lanes or tolls.

Click here to find video renderings of the new project.

As work on the "I-4 Ultimate" project, officials say they are right on track with about three years down and three years to go with completion expected in 2021.

