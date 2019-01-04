6 killed after fiery crash, fuel spill near Gainesville

A large debris field after a crash in Alachua County on Jan. 3, 2019. Six people were killed on Interstate 75.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Highway officials say six people have died after a crash and diesel fuel spill sparked a massive fire on a Florida interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two tractor-trailer rigs and two passenger vehicle were involved in Thursday's wreck on Interstate 75 about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Alachua, near Gainesville. Authorities say the fire was ignited after about 50 gallons (189 liters) of diesel spilled onto the highway.

The fire has been extinguished. Eight others have been taken to the hospital. The Gainesville Sun reports some of the injuries were critical.

All north and southbound lanes of I-75 were closed Thursday evening due to a large amount of personal property, vehicles parts and vehicles still on the road, troopers said. The northbound lanes were scheduled to reopen before 8 p.m.

No other details were released.



